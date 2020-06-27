Two Priests Ordained in Moroto Catholic Diocese

In short
Rev. Fr. Richard Akol of Moroto district was ordained together with Rev. Fr. Dominic Alinga of Nakapiripirit district in a low key ceremony witnessed by parishioners in the first religious ceremony in the diocese since March 18 when Church functions and activities were suspended over coronavirus pandemic.
Two Priests Ordained in Moroto Catholic Diocese27 Jun 2020, 22:32 Comments 65 Views Moroto, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Updates
