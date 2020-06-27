Stanley Ebele
Two Priests Ordained in Moroto Catholic Diocese

27 Jun 2020
Bishop of Moroto Diocese blessing newly ordained priests

In short
Rev. Fr. Richard Akol of Moroto district was ordained together with Rev. Fr. Dominic Alinga of Nakapiripirit district in a low key ceremony witnessed by parishioners in the first religious ceremony in the diocese since March 18 when Church functions and activities were suspended over coronavirus pandemic.

 

