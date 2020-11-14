In short
According to Tumusiime, the suspects were picked up from their hideout in Bushenyi in connection to the murder of Murokozi, who was involved in the purchase of fresh tea leaves. Murokozi was strangled to death at beginning of this month shortly after withdrawn Shillings 8million from a Sacco for use in the field.
Two Prime Suspects Arrested in Connection to Murder of Bushenyi Businessman
14 Nov 2020
