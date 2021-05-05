Emmy Daniel Ojara
06:46

Two Private Guards in Trouble Over Theft of NWSC Solar Batteries

5 May 2021, 06:43 Comments 99 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Updates

In short
Grace Pande, the Officer-in-charge of Criminal Investigations at Gulu Central Police Station, says that the duo was arrested on Tuesday morning following the mysterious loss of the solar batteries on Monday night.

 

Tagged with: National Water and Sewerage Cooperation-NSWC
Mentioned: Gulu Central Police Station – CPS

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.