EDSON KINENE
22:29

Two Pull Out of Bukanga NRM Residual Elections

6 Oct 2020, 22:29 Comments 80 Views Election Politics Updates
Petitions from all candidates in the Bukanga County NRM party Residual election (2)

Petitions from all candidates in the Bukanga County NRM party Residual election (2)

In short
“It is against this background that we object to participating in this re-election and recommend that the party Chairperson Museveni conducts another independent comprehensive and factual based audit process to clearly bring out the right performance of all the 4 candidates,” reads the letter in part.

 

Tagged with: NRM party residual elections
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.