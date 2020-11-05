Kasirye Ashraf Saif-llah
Two Rejected Presidential Aspirants Threaten to Sue EC

5 Nov 2020, 13:12 Comments 211 Views Politics Election Breaking news
Lugudde During the press conference today in Bweyogerere Wakiso

Speaking at a joint press briefing at Bweyogerere on Wednesday evening, Jackson Bwanika Zaabike, the RPP General Secretary, disclosed that they submitted the required signatures in October and after verification, EC tasked them to provide more signatures to replace those rejected.

 

