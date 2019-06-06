Kukunda Judith
Two Remanded over Masaka Killings

6 Jun 2019
Asuman Ssemifumbi and Innocent Safari Appearing before the Court Martial in Kampala

On the second file, the suspects are charged with the murder of Andrew Katongole the head teacher of St Francis Bulayi Primary School and Juliet Nassande who were shot dead on March 4th, 2019 from Bulayi trading Center in Masaka District.

 

