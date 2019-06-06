In short
On the second file, the suspects are charged with the murder of Andrew Katongole the head teacher of St Francis Bulayi Primary School and Juliet Nassande who were shot dead on March 4th, 2019 from Bulayi trading Center in Masaka District.
Two Remanded over Masaka Killings6 Jun 2019, 17:35 Comments 151 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Asuman Ssemifumbi Masaka shootings aggravated robbery court martial innocent safari lt general andrew gutti masaka murders murder
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.