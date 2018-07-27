Samuel Amanya
Two Rubanda Schools Closed over Students Death

27 Jul 2018, 16:48 Comments 187 Views Rubanda, Uganda Education Analysis
Wycliffe Byereeta,the Director of Rubanda High School speaking to our reporter about the incident Samuel Amanya

The Director of Rubanda High School, Wycliffe Byereeta says that he has no problems with the closure of both schools as it will help investigations to occur smoothly.

 

Tagged with: rubanda high school nyaruhanga high school students fight

