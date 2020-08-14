Two Second Generation Contacts of Uganda’s First COVID-19 Death Test Positive

In short
Dr Salome Okware, a technical member of the National COVID-19 task force says that so far, 20 out of the 230 contacts of the deceased have tested positive to the disease. The additional two were captured in a batch of 4,289 samples whose results were released on Friday.
Two Second Generation Contacts of Uganda’s First COVID-19 Death Test Positive14 Aug 2020, 17:20 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
