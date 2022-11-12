Kimbowa Ivan
Two Security Guards Arrested Over Colleague's Murder

The two arrested security guards

Although police are yet to issue an official statement, a crime scene officer at Mukono Police Division told URN on condition of anonymity says an examination of the deceased's body shows that he was shot in the neck from the back and the gun placed near the throat to make it look like he committed suicide.

 

