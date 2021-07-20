Two Security Guards Arrested Over Gun Theft in Gulu City

In short
Sunday Okello, a 35 year -old man who recovered the gun explained to police that he got concerned after seeing two street children struggling to use the gun by the roadside.
Two Security Guards Arrested Over Gun Theft in Gulu City20 Jul 2021, 07:40 Comments 146 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Crime Northern Breaking news
David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson and Colleague Displaying the Recovered Gun -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
