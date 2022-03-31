In short
Ganyana and Kutusa say the training will have a positive impact on their work going forward. Kutusa lauds AIGP Asan Kasingye who heads her Directorate for recommending her for the course.
A total of 181 police officers have been trained since 2015 when the first cohort graduated at the college.Yet, the Police force has over 47, 000 personnel, most of whom are below the rank of Superindentent of police.
Two Senior Female Police Officers Among 37 Graduates at Bwebajja College
31 Mar 2022
