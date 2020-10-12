In short
Dr Rogers Musinguzi, the Head of COVID-19 Case management team in Masindi district, told Uganda Radio Network on Monday morning that they are arranging to transfer the two senior health officials to either Entebbe hospital or Hoima Regional Referral Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Unit.
Two Senior Health Officials in Masindi Test Positive for COVID-19.12 Oct 2020, 12:19 Comments 61 Views Masindi, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Masindi hospital health officials
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.