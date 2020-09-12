Two SFC Soldiers Arrested for Killing Luweero Resident

In short
They were allegedly hired by one Richard Ssebina alias Sekitoleko to kill his brother Musa Katinda Bisaso, 45, a resident of Tweyanze village in Katikamu Sub County in Luweero district. Bisaaso was shot dead on the night of August 28, after being tricked to come out of his house by unknown callers.
Two SFC Soldiers Arrested for Killing Luweero Resident12 Sep 2020, 21:20 Comments 163 Views Court Updates
