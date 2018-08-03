In short
Socialite Brian White has been in Arua since the beginning of the week, promoting the programme which he says was started to provide funding to youths in order to help them fight poverty. But queries were raised on the criteria used to select beneficiaries. Bryan White has been giving out cash to individuals he believes are poor.
Two People Shot During Bryan White's Event in Arua3 Aug 2018, 21:14 Comments 196 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Security Report
Police vehicles parked at the Parvilion for the Bryan White foundation launch in Arua Hill grounds after the chaos
