Two Soroti West Voters to Pay Costs After Losing Election Appeal

8 Jun 2022, 07:21 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Soroti City West MP, Jonathan Ebwalu clad in Iteso traditional attire.

In short
A panel of three Court of Appeal Justices comprising Elizabeth Musoke, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi, and Monica Mugenyi made the directive to Grace Anna Ameco and Donald Okwasi in their verdict upholding Ebwalu’s victory.

 

