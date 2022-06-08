Two Soroti West Voters to Pay Costs After Losing Election Appeal

In short
A panel of three Court of Appeal Justices comprising Elizabeth Musoke, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi, and Monica Mugenyi made the directive to Grace Anna Ameco and Donald Okwasi in their verdict upholding Ebwalu’s victory.
Two Soroti West Voters to Pay Costs After Losing Election Appeal8 Jun 2022, 07:21 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Electoral Commission Forum for Democratic Change MP Moses Okia Attan MP Jonathan Ebwalu Soroti West Division Constituency
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.