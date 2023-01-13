Two South Sudanese Refugees Held Over Murder

In short
The suspects have been identified as Gatkouth Anyanyaka 22 and another one only identified as Gatleak 21, both refugees attached to Panyadoli refugee settlement area.
Two South Sudanese Refugees Held Over Murder13 Jan 2023, 17:46 Comments 74 Views Kiryandongo, Uganda Crime Updates
Refugees at the Kyangwali refugee settlement area in Kikuube.Two South Sudanese refugees are arrested over murder in Kiryandongo.
