Two SPLA Soldiers Killed in Clashes With UPDF

In short
The soldiers had reportedly encroached into Ugandan territory and erected a roadblock one and a half kilometres from Ngomoromo border post in Lokung sub-county.
Two SPLA Soldiers Killed in Clashes With UPDF28 Oct 2020, 10:51 Comments 183 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Human rights Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Sudan people's Liberation Army-SPLA Uganda People's Defence Forces Uganda People's Defence Forces [UPDF]
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.