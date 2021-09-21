Brian Luwaga
14:47

Two State House Impersonators Arrested in Luwero

21 Sep 2021

In short
It is alleged that the suspects impersonating as employees of State House under the Land Directorate forced Daniel Walusimbi a resident of Kasoma zone in Luwero town council to sign transfer forms of 80 acres of land to the names of Emmanuel Mayambala.

 

