Two State House Impersonators Arrested in Luwero

It is alleged that the suspects impersonating as employees of State House under the Land Directorate forced Daniel Walusimbi a resident of Kasoma zone in Luwero town council to sign transfer forms of 80 acres of land to the names of Emmanuel Mayambala.
Two State House Impersonators Arrested in Luwero21 Sep 2021, 14:36 Comments 180 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
