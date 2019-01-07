In short
Police was informed of the death by neighbors after a foul stench that was emanating from the room, which had remained closed for more than three days. Police says that there are no signs of struggle or injuries on the two bodies although one of them was found with a knife in her hand.
Two Students Found Dead in Rented Room in Rubaga
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire
