In short
According to preliminary information, security guards from Exposs Security Group shot the trio on Wednesday night while trying to access Bright Valley Girls Primary and Secondary Schools in Techo Parish, Bardege-Layibi division, about one kilometer from St Joseph`s College Layibi.
Two Students Shot Dead, Another Critically Injured In Botched Robbery Top story18 Mar 2021, 10:47 Comments 566 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Crime Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Bright Valley Girls Primary and Secondary Schools St Joseph`s College L three students shot in gulu
Mentioned: Bright Valley Girls Primary and Secondary Schools Gulu Central Police Station (CPS) St Joseph`s College Layibi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.