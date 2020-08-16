Two Suspected Cattle Thieves Lynched in Buyende District

In short
Richard Kajura, one of the residents says that the deceased had instructed him to load two cows on a waiting pickup which would transport them to the police station as exhibits, when he received a phone call alerting him that he was being robbed.
Two Suspected Cattle Thieves Lynched in Buyende District16 Aug 2020, 12:07 Comments 145 Views Buyende, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: cattle deceased health center leader member police police station resident security village
Mentioned: Buyende Kidera Residents of Bugabula
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.