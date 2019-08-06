In short
According to Obura, four Congolese militiamen, armed with an AK 47 rifle raided Lake Albert waters near Nkondo landing site in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and started robbing fishing gear including fishing nets, hooks and boat engines from Ugandan fishermen.
Two Suspected Congolese Militiamen Arrested on Lake Albert Top story6 Aug 2019, 17:09 Comments 158 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Deo Obura, the Albertine region police commander confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspected Militiamen.
