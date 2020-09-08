Two suspected Drugs Dealers Arrested in Entebbe

In short
Police Anti-Narcotics officers intercepted two packages each containing cream powdered substances suspected to be narcotic drugs concealed in their false bottoms. The shippers for the packages were identified as Lydia Nannono and Juliet Nakawooya, according to the documents.
Two suspected Drugs Dealers Arrested in Entebbe8 Sep 2020, 22:13 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
