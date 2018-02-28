Two Suspected Kidnappers Arrested

In short

The suspects identified as Godie Kasenya and Sam Mugula, also known as Nicky, were picked up by the Flying Squad operatives from Kawanda, a Kampala suburb. The arrest follows the disappearance of eight-year-old Joel Bwambale who was kidnapped from Katooke in Nansana Municipality a few weeks ago and later released after the parents paid a ransom of four million Shillings. On Tuesday, the body of Susan Magara, a 28-year-old who went missing on February 7, was found dumped near Kajjansi in Wakiso district. Magara is believed to have been killed by the same people who kidnapped her and asked her parents for a ransom of up to 3.7 billion Shillings.