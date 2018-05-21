Emmanuel Okello
Two Suspected Thugs Lynched in Hoima

21 May 2018, 15:53 Comments 102 Views Crime Report
The burnt vehicle belonging to one of the lynched thugs Okello Emmanuel

The burnt vehicle belonging to one of the lynched thugs Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson identified the suspects as 40-year-old Mustapha Kamuhanda, a resident of Kiryatete west in Hoima municipality and 30-year-old Moses Kidugu, a resident of Katasiiha cell in Bujumbura division, Hoima Municipality.

 

