In short
The LDUs gunned down Simon Sserwadda, who alongside three others allegedly raided a shop belonging to one of the residents of Kazo around 4am. According to UPDF First Division Spokesperson, Major Bilal Katamba, residents alerted LDUs who were on foot patrol about the raid.
Two Suspected Thugs Shot Dead in Separate Burglaries in Kampala
24 Mar 2020
In short
Mentioned: Ambrose Byareta Byareta CCTV Entebbe Expressway First Division Fred Turyomunsi Kawempe Division Kazo Kazo Central Local Defence Unit Maj Bilal Katamba Maj Katamba Prof Ssembatya Simon Sserwadda Ssabagabo Municipality Upper Kololo Vincent Ssembatya Wakiso District burglary
