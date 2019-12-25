Dominic Ochola
Two Suspected Thugs Survive Lynching in Gulu

ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson - Photo by Dominic Ochola

The duo; Richard Opio and Morish Opiyo were beaten to comma by mob after they grabbed 3,000 Shillings from unsuspecting woman who was buying chapatti by the roadside around Buganda Pub, along Gulu – Kampala highway.

 

