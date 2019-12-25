Two Suspected Thugs Survive Lynching in Gulu

In short
The duo; Richard Opio and Morish Opiyo were beaten to comma by mob after they grabbed 3,000 Shillings from unsuspecting woman who was buying chapatti by the roadside around Buganda Pub, along Gulu – Kampala highway.
Two Suspected Thugs Survive Lynching in Gulu25 Dec 2019, 19:10 Comments 150 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Gulu – Kampala highway. Richard Opio and Morish Opiyo beaten to comma by mob buying chapatti by the roadside unsuspecting woman
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.