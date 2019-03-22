Two Suspects Escape From Sembabule Police Cells

In short
The duo was picked up on Tuesday and locked up at Nambirizi Police Station for stealing a pig and a jerrycan of local brew from a bar at Kikiga Zone, in Mijwala sub county in Sembabule.
Two Suspects Escape From Sembabule Police Cells22 Mar 2019, 12:33 Comments 86 Views Sembabule, Uganda Crime Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: animal theft on rise in sembabule suspects escape from police cells suspects were arrested for theft of a pig
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.