Two Teachers Face Arrest, Prosecution for Forging Appointment Letters

In short
One of the teachers, Abert Ariyo Tibijuka is accused of forging an appointment letter from the Education Service Commission indicating that he had been posted to serve as a Senior Education officer for Nyakitoko Secondary School in Buhweju District.
Two Teachers Face Arrest, Prosecution for Forging Appointment Letters1 Mar 2023, 12:22 Comments 85 Views Buhweju, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Financial loss
Mentioned: Accounts Committee of Parliament-PAC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.