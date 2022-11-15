John Omoding
Two Teenage Girls Arrested for Theft of UGX 5M

15 Nov 2022, 16:46 Comments 154 Views Soroti, Uganda Human rights Crime Editorial

According to Oluka, the minors reportedly picked up the money from the bag of their relative, Stella Aogon in Orwadai Cell A Soroti city suburb on October 24, 2022. He says they confessed to having spent buying for themselves clothes and other things they needed. According to Oluka, police have since charged the duo with theft of Shillings 5million vide CRB 287/2022.

 

