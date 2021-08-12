Emmy Daniel Ojara
Two Teenagers Choke to Death in Amuru

12 Aug 2021 Amuru, Uganda
David Ongom Mudong.

Ochora told URN that members of the public and including him became suspicious when the kiosk door remained closed for several hours as opposed to the previous days. He explained that he used a spare key to open the kiosk door only to find the two lying dead on their bellies on a table inside the kiosk.

 

