Kato Joseph
09:28

Two Terror Suspects Arrested from Mpigi Detained in Mbuya

19 Jan 2022, 09:24 Comments 340 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Soldiers after CPS bomb explosion

Soldiers after CPS bomb explosion

In short
The suspects who include Siraje Ssenkungu and Muzafaru Kataza were arrested on Sunday from Mpigi by Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), JATT, and Crime Intelligence after they were allegedly named by some of the suspects already in custody.

 

Tagged with: Siraje Ssenkungu and Muzafaru Kataza

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.