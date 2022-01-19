In short
The suspects who include Siraje Ssenkungu and Muzafaru Kataza were arrested on Sunday from Mpigi by Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), JATT, and Crime Intelligence after they were allegedly named by some of the suspects already in custody.
Two Terror Suspects Arrested from Mpigi Detained in Mbuya
