Two Ugandan Truck Drivers Shot Dead in South Sudan

17 Jul 2021, 15:36 Comments 150 Views South Sudan East Africa Human rights Security Breaking news
Truck Drivers waiting to be cleared Courtesy Photo

The incident occurred on Thursday in Nesitu in Jubek County in the Central Equatorial State about 120 kilometres to Nimule border along the Juba-Nimule Highway.

 

