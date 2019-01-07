Two UPDF Soldiers Face Disciplinary Tribunal for Torturing Civilians

In short
Eddy Muwonge, the Buyanga Parish LC III Councilor and Charles Kalule are both victims of torture. They claim both soldiers had become so cruel even to locals fetching firewood from the forest yet they connive with commercial timber dealers to cut trees.
Two UPDF Soldiers Face Disciplinary Tribunal for Torturing Civilians7 Jan 2019, 16:33 Comments 120 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Analysis
Major Flavia Terimulungi the Spokesperson for the UPDF Armoured Brigade in Masaka, she confirms two officers are facing trail .
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.