Ezekiel Ssekweyama
16:33

Two UPDF Soldiers Face Disciplinary Tribunal for Torturing Civilians

7 Jan 2019, 16:33 Comments 120 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Analysis
Major Flavia Terimulungi the Spokesperson for the UPDF Armoured Brigade in Masaka, she confirms two officers are facing trail . file photo

Major Flavia Terimulungi the Spokesperson for the UPDF Armoured Brigade in Masaka, she confirms two officers are facing trail .

In short
Eddy Muwonge, the Buyanga Parish LC III Councilor and Charles Kalule are both victims of torture. They claim both soldiers had become so cruel even to locals fetching firewood from the forest yet they connive with commercial timber dealers to cut trees.

 

Tagged with: uganda peoples defense forces-updf soldiers accused of torture beating up citizens and confiscating property corporal johnstone mooro and private ronald kashaka deployed as forest rangers facing military discipline tribunal maj flavia terimulungi armoured brigade spokesperson mujuzi forest reserve in masaka
Mentioned: uganda peoples defense forces updf

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.