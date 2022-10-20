Two UPDF Soldiers Arrested for Putting RDC, LC5 at Gunpoint

In short
The soldiers whose names have been concealed by security for fear of jeopardizing investigations are alleged to have committed the offense on Monday this week. The incident happened in Butema village in Buhanika sub county.
Two UPDF Soldiers Arrested for Putting RDC, LC5 at Gunpoint20 Oct 2022, 14:26 Comments 131 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the Anti-riot police who were deployed to rescue the Hoima Deputy RDC and LC5 who were put at gunpoint on the contested piece of land.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.