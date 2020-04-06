Samuel Amanya
21:55

Two UPDF Soldiers held for Aiding Congolese Enter Uganda

6 Apr 2020, 21:50 Comments 96 Views Security Updates

In short
Captain Peter Mugisha, Kisoro Resident District Commissioner says that the soldiers whom he declined to reveal their identities for security reasons were arrested on Monday after a tip off from their fellows that they were helping DR Congo nationals to cross to Uganda.

 

