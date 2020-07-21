Tycoon Shumuk Tasked to Explain Dubious Takeover of Dewinton Land

In short
Mukesh repossessed the said property in 1992 from the East African Aluminum Works Company which had owned it since 1953. But according to a select committee which is investigating the controversial repossession of Departed Asian properties in Uganda, the transfer of ownership for the said land is dubious.
Tycoon Shumuk Tasked to Explain Dubious Takeover of Dewinton Land21 Jul 2020, 17:55 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
