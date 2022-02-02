Fahad Muganga
17:53

U-20 Women Hoping for Comeback Against Ghana As They Set Off for Accra

2 Feb 2022, 17:38 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
u-2- women team in kitende

u-2- women team in kitende

In short
After their loss to Ghana, the girls under the stewardship of their head coach Ayubu Khalifa Kiyingi embarked on intense training to overturn the results and eliminate Ghana and qualify for the final round.

 

Tagged with: Fauzia najjemba u-20 women world cup qualifiers under women

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.