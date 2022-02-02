U-20 Women Hoping for Comeback Against Ghana As They Set Off for Accra

In short
After their loss to Ghana, the girls under the stewardship of their head coach Ayubu Khalifa Kiyingi embarked on intense training to overturn the results and eliminate Ghana and qualify for the final round.
U-20 Women Hoping for Comeback Against Ghana As They Set Off for Accra2 Feb 2022, 17:38 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
