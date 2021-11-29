In short
Uganda is preparing for a doubleheader against giants South Africa in the third round of the qualifiers over two legs. The first leg will take place at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on December 3rd, before the return leg in South Africa.
U-20 Women Ready for South Africa – Ayubu Khalifa
29 Nov 2021
Tagged with: Uganda u-20 women team world cup qualifiers
