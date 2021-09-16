In short
Whereas his team lost 1-0 to the Crested Cranes on Tuesday, Kiyingi is contented with the performance of the players. “It was a very good performance. There were some impressive results although we lost 1-0 I was comfortable with the way the players expressed themselves,” he stated.
U-20 Women Team Steps Up Preparations For World Cup Qualifiers Top story16 Sep 2021, 17:23 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
