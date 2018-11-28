U.S. Business Coach Tips Ugandans On Entrepreneurship

In short
Speaking in an interview with Uganda Radio Network, American business coach Dr Avis Jones-DeWeever advised Ugandans, particularly women and young people, to scan their communities and spot particular issues for which they can innovate solutions which can then be monetized.
U.S. Business Coach Tips Ugandans On Entrepreneurship28 Nov 2018, 19:25 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
American Entrepreneurship Coach Dr Avis Jones-DeWeever. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.