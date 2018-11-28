David Rupiny
U.S. Business Coach Tips Ugandans On Entrepreneurship

Speaking in an interview with Uganda Radio Network, American business coach Dr Avis Jones-DeWeever advised Ugandans, particularly women and young people, to scan their communities and spot particular issues for which they can innovate solutions which can then be monetized.

 

