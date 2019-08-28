Lubulwa Henry
19:03

U.S. Gov't Donates UGX 738m Watercraft to Kalangala

28 Aug 2019, 18:56 Comments 74 Views Kalangala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
US Ambassador Deborah Malac and Kalangala District Officials in the Donated water craft

US Ambassador Deborah Malac and Kalangala District Officials in the Donated water craft

In short
The donation under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief – PEPFAR was announced on Wednesday by the United States Ambassador Deborah Malac after concluding a three-day visit to the Ssese Islands.

 

Mentioned: Kalangala District Local Government U.S. President' s Emergency Plan for AlDS Relief (PEPFAR)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.