U.S. Launches Mobile Library for Ugandan Learners

In short
Dubbed, a classroom on wheels, the Nile explorer Bus will travel to different districts in Uganda promoting education and learning activities that build critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It was launched at Kisowera Primary School in Mukono District.
U.S. Launches Mobile Library for Ugandan Learners18 Jun 2018 Mukono, Uganda
Amb. Malac reading a book to learners on the bus
