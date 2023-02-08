Olive Nakatudde
19:29

U.S Mission, Opposition Question Termination of UN Human Rights Office

8 Feb 2023, 19:23 Comments 245 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
The United States Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

The United States Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
The concern come a day after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the government’s decision to terminate operations of the Office, a department of the United Nations Secretariat which is mandated to promote and protect the enjoyment and full realization of all rights established in the Charter of the United Nations and in international human rights laws and treaties.

 

Tagged with: US Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.