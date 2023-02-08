U.S Mission, Opposition Question Termination of UN Human Rights Office

In short
The concern come a day after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the government’s decision to terminate operations of the Office, a department of the United Nations Secretariat which is mandated to promote and protect the enjoyment and full realization of all rights established in the Charter of the United Nations and in international human rights laws and treaties.
U.S Mission, Opposition Question Termination of UN Human Rights Office8 Feb 2023, 19:23 Comments 245 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: US Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.