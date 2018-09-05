In short
The Commission accuses those behind the advert of failing to follow the right procedures before broadcasting it.
UAC Wants Kiss Condom Advert Recalled Top story5 Sep 2018, 16:55 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: condom use hiv public relations executive condom health general manager complaint comment distributor employee
Mentioned: uganda aids communication national drug authority nelson musooba duncan musumba consumer federation of kenya media council josephine nankunda kiss condoms ministry of health dkt east africa sbbc committee uganda health marketing board head of marketing uganda aids commission officer uganda communications commission behavior change communication committee uganda communications commission health ministry
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.