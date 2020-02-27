Pamela Mawanda
UACE Exams: UNEB Withholds Results of 120 Candidates Top story

27 Feb 2020 Education Report
The minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni receives the 2019 UACE results from UNEB Chairperson Prof Mark Okwakol and UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odong

According to Odongo, the highest cases of malpractice were registered in Science subjects. "The most common forms of examination breached have been external assistance, substitution of scripts, smuggling of unauthorized material into the examination room and impersonation," Odongo said.

 

