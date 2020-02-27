In short
According to Odongo, the highest cases of malpractice were registered in Science subjects. "The most common forms of examination breached have been external assistance, substitution of scripts, smuggling of unauthorized material into the examination room and impersonation," Odongo said.
UACE Exams: UNEB Withholds Results of 120 Candidates
27 Feb 2020
The minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni receives the 2019 UACE results from UNEB Chairperson Prof Mark Okwakol and UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odong
