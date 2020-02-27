Pamela Mawanda
18:35

UACE Results: UNEB Withholds School Results Over Arrears Top story

27 Feb 2020, 18:33 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Heads of school wait outside UNEB offices to get UACE examination results

In short
According to Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB, the affected schools have arrears for registration and protest fees, which are paid to allow candidates to seat exams for which they didn’t register.

 

