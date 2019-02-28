UACE Results: Wakiso, Kampala Remain Best Districts

UNEB Executive Secretary DAn Odongo presents John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education with UACE results as Professor Mary Okwakol, the UNEB Board Chairperson looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

According to the 2018 UACE performance distribution by district released by the UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Nokrach Odongo, Wakiso district tops the performance list with 9,193 candidates who got three principal passes.