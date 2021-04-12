In short
"The start of exams at PLE was delayed by heavy rains but today we see the weather in Kampala is favourable. We expect all examinations to start on time, we do not foresee any delays," she said. The examination cycle is expected to kick off at 9:00 am with History and Mathematics.
UACE : Teachers, UNEB Staff Grateful for Good Weather
12 Apr 2021
Kampala, Uganda
Christopher Kisekka
Examination Scouts being briefed by the UNEB Chief Scout at Kawempe Police Station
