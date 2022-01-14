Joan Akello
UAE Eases Restrictions on Transit Passengers from Uganda

14 Jan 2022, 11:32 Comments 212 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Politics Business and finance Updates
In its latest update on COVID-19 testing requirements, the condition was waived for passengers to six of the seven emirate countries. Passengers now need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result certificate issued from an accredited laboratory within 48 hours to departure. Only those destined to Dubai are required to have a certificate issued within six hours to departure.

 

